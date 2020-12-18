The Spun

Jabrill Peppers Has Hilarious Admission About Being Traded For Odell Beckham

Jabrill Peppers of the New York Giants pumps up the crowd.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 29: Jabrill Peppers #21 of the New York Giants reacts after breaking up a pass in the end zone intended for Jeremy Sprinkle #87 of the Washington Redskins during the first half in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Former Browns defensive back Jabrill Peppers was thrilled when he found out Cleveland had traded for Odell Beckham Jr. back in early 2019 – that is, until Peppers discovered he was part of the New York Giants’ deal.

It’s been nearly two years since the Browns and Giants made the blockbuster trade. The deal sent Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns in exchange for Peppers, a first-round and third-round draft pick to the Giants.

Peppers first found out about the deal on Twitter. At the time, all he knew was OBJ was coming to Cleveland (Peppers’ former team), and that was it. It was until a bit later Peppers discovered he was part of the deal, and that he’d be heading to New York to link up with the Giants. Let’s just say he was shocked by the news.

Almost two years later, the deal has panned out pretty well for both teams. Peppers is happy about how it turned out. The Giants safety had a hilarious admission about how he reacted to being traded for OBJ on Friday morning.

Such is the life of a professional athlete. In the blink of an eye players are traded and have to head to a new city and team.

Jabrill Peppers has played well for a Giants team competing to win the NFC East. New York is tied with Washington atop the division. These last few games will prove critical to how the NFC East race plays out.

To stay on top the division, the Giants will have to beat the Browns this weekend. It’ll be a reunion of sorts for Peppers and OBJ as they face their former teams.

[Ryan Dunleavy]


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.