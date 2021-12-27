Jake Fromm Has Brutally Honest Admission About 1st NFL Start

New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm had a starting debut to remember–or more accurately, one to forget.

He made his first NFL start against the Eagles on Sunday and didn’t look close to being ready. He completed only six of 17 passes for 25 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and was benched in the third quarter.

After the loss, Fromm didn’t mince words on how he thought his start went.

“I don’t think it gets much worse than that,” he said.

Jake Fromm on his first career start: “I don’t think it gets much worse than that.” — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 26, 2021

It was only 3-3 at halftime as New York’s defense was hanging tough, but it got out of hand in the second half.

Philadelphia scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to go up 20-3 heading into the fourth. The Eagles then outscored the Giants 14-7 in that final frame to win, 34-10.

Fromm was benched in favor of Mike Glennon, who didn’t do much either. Glennon finished with 93 yards and a touchdown pass but also threw a pick-six.

The loss dropped the Giants to 4-11 overall as the team once again has more questions than answers for both the present and the future.

It’s unknown who New York will start at QB in next Sunday’s matchup against Chicago. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.