Jason Garrett Comments On Giants Playing Without Saquon Barkley

Jason Garrett hasn’t found much success as the offensive coordinator of the Giants, and a season-ending injury to Saquon Barkley should make his job tougher than it was before.

Barkley tore his ACL during the first half of the Bears-Giants game in Week 2. In an effort to fill the void at running back, New York signed former Pro Bowl tailback Devonta Freeman.

Losing an elite playmaker like Barkley is flat-out brutal, but Garrett is still fond of the other weapons he has in the backfield.

“We have a lot of confidence in the backs we have here,” Garrett said. “Those guys will get an opportunity. Signing a guy like Devonta Freeman is a real bonus. We’ll try to get him up to speed as quickly as we can.”

Not only is Garrett confident in his current group of running backs, he thinks a committee approach might actually give the G-Men an advantage.

“Maybe now that focal point is not so narrow,” Garrett said when discussing the one advantage of not having everything fall on Barkley’s shoulders.

It sounds like the Giants will go with a running back by committee now, which does have one advantage, as OC Jason Garrett noted. In the past, defenses could focus everything on Saquon Barkley. Now? "Maybe now that focal point is not so narrow," Garrett said. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 24, 2020

New York’s first test without Barkley will be this weekend against San Francisco.

It’s unclear how many snaps Freeman will see in Week 3 since he just signed his contract with the Giants. He could split time in the backfield with Dion Lewis.

Kickoff for the Giants-49ers game is at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.