Jason Garrett Describes New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants enter the 2020 NFL season without heavy expectations as the team continues to rebuild.

Following the 2019 season, the team made a coaching change, bringing in former New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge. One of his first hires as the team’s head coach was former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

The former Cowboys coach will serve as the Giants’ offensive coordinator. He’ll be tasked with turning former No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones into a legitimate NFL starter.

On Tuesday afternoon, Garrett spoke with the media about his young pupil. Garrett made it clear Jones is a “football guy” and raved about the quarterback’s preparation.

Here’s what he had to say, via Giants team reporter Michael Eisen:

“Since I’ve been here, he’s been a real joy to work with. There’s no question he is a football guy. He loves football. He’s always so prepared. He’s always studying his stuff. He always has great questions and wants to get better. My experience has been, when you have that kind of approach and that kind of attitude, if you have some ability, you’re going to keep growing and getting better every day, and he’s certainly done that.”

In 13 games as a rookie, Jones completed 284 passes and threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, he struggled with turnovers – throwing 12 interceptions and fumbling the ball 18 times.