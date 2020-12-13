Jason Garrett Getting Ripped For His Performance On Sunday

The New York Giants’ four-game win streak came to an end today, and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is bearing the brunt of criticism.

The Giants’ offense has been pretty bad all season, but had shown signs of life during the team’s recent spurt, particularly in the run game. They couldn’t do much of anything right today though.

Up front, the offensive line was manhandled, surrendering eight sacks. Daniel Jones returned from injury to start at quarterback, but didn’t look fully healthy and was limited to 127 yards passing.

Garrett didn’t help matters either with some questionable play calling, and the overall conservative design of his offensive scheme still leaves things to be desired.

Not surprisingly, he is Giants Twitter’s favorite punching bag today.

The next time one #Giants coach swears at another, it will be Patrick Graham cussing out Jason Garrett. (If it hasn't happened already.) — Kevin Manahan (@KevinCManahan) December 13, 2020

After his best game, Jason Garrett is putting together his worst game of the #Giants season and it will be a costly one if Washington can defeat SF.

Contrarian: Down 20-7, entering Q4, knowing you'll punt it back to a team basically in scoring position, I don't hate going 4th&1 — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) December 13, 2020

https://twitter.com/MatthewMcGovern/status/1338227108666105856?s=20

Garrett has done some good things this season, mostly in helping to get the Giants’ running game going. He’s also made good use of Daniel Jones’ legs, when the QB has been healthy.

However, the fact he was likely a management hire given his connections to ownership makes one wonder if head coach Joe Judge will look elsewhere for his 2021 offensive coordinator.