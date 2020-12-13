Jason Garrett Getting Ripped For His Performance On Sunday

The Spun

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 14: Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants looks on during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Giants’ four-game win streak came to an end today, and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is bearing the brunt of criticism.

The Giants’ offense has been pretty bad all season, but had shown signs of life during the team’s recent spurt, particularly in the run game. They couldn’t do much of anything right today though.

Up front, the offensive line was manhandled, surrendering eight sacks. Daniel Jones returned from injury to start at quarterback, but didn’t look fully healthy and was limited to 127 yards passing.

Garrett didn’t help matters either with some questionable play calling, and the overall conservative design of his offensive scheme still leaves things to be desired.

Not surprisingly, he is Giants Twitter’s favorite punching bag today.

Garrett has done some good things this season, mostly in helping to get the Giants’ running game going. He’s also made good use of Daniel Jones’ legs, when the QB has been healthy.

However, the fact he was likely a management hire given his connections to ownership makes one wonder if head coach Joe Judge will look elsewhere for his 2021 offensive coordinator.


