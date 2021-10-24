Jason Garrett Getting Roasted For His Performance Today

The New York Giants are somehow leading the Carolina Panthers late in the third quarter, but that hasn’t absolved offensive coordinator Jason Garrett from taking heat.

Garrett is operating without multiple starters on the offensive line and at the skill position spots, but his performance for much of today independent of those absences hasn’t been very good. He’s still often too vanilla.

Even when Garrett breaks out a well-designed trick play, he almost got quarterback Daniel Jones killed after Jones made a ridiculous one-handed catch.

Garrett calls plays like he took a life insurance policy out on Daniel Jones https://t.co/Yij8kl52z7 — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) October 24, 2021

In addition to being the butt of jokes because of that play call, Garrett has been the target of fan ire for other reasons, including his overly conservative play calls on a failed goal line series early in the game.

Jason Garrett is a double agent for the Cowboys…. what a stupid play call https://t.co/YBzy1dy5qF — Martino (@MartinoPuccio) October 24, 2021

Jason Garrett willing to sacrifice Daniel Jones to save his own job #Giants #CARvsNYG #TogetherBlue — Will Presti (@WillPresti) October 24, 2021

Bro Jason Garrett must hate Daniel Jones — TJ Jurkiewicz 🦚🇵🇱 (@tj_jurk) October 24, 2021

Jason Garrett is going to get Daniel Jones killed even if it’s the last thing he does pic.twitter.com/sPIavRMpPf — Clem (@TheClemReport) October 24, 2021

It's like Jason Garrett suddenly realized 2 pages of his playbook were stuck together, he separated them and called Philly Special and an option pitch. #Giants — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 24, 2021

Jason Garrett’s goal-line play calling is reason enough to get fired mid-season.#Giants — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) October 24, 2021

But Jason Garrett will call an inside run to Devontae Booker. https://t.co/SUVFN7XhVr — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) October 24, 2021

How do you keep the same personnel in for FOUR PLAYS IN A ROW? Fire Jason Garrett now. That is disgusting — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) October 24, 2021

Despite all of this, Garrett and the Giants are actually ahead 12-3 on the Panthers after three quarters. We’ll see if they can pull off their second win of the season.