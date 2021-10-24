The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jason Garrett Getting Roasted For His Performance Today

Jason Garrett on the sidelines for the Giants.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 14: Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants looks on during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are somehow leading the Carolina Panthers late in the third quarter, but that hasn’t absolved offensive coordinator Jason Garrett from taking heat.

Garrett is operating without multiple starters on the offensive line and at the skill position spots, but his performance for much of today independent of those absences hasn’t been very good. He’s still often too vanilla.

Even when Garrett breaks out a well-designed trick play, he almost got quarterback Daniel Jones killed after Jones made a ridiculous one-handed catch.

In addition to being the butt of jokes because of that play call, Garrett has been the target of fan ire for other reasons, including his overly conservative play calls on a failed goal line series early in the game.

Despite all of this, Garrett and the Giants are actually ahead 12-3 on the Panthers after three quarters. We’ll see if they can pull off their second win of the season.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.