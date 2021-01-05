Jason Garrett was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for a decade. After spending one season as an assistant coach for the New York Giants, could Garrett be on his way back to the head coaching level?

According to a report by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, one AFC team has requested to interview Garrett for their head coaching position.

The Los Angeles Chargers fired head coach Anthony Lynn on Monday morning. Los Angeles is reportedly interested in interviewing Garrett for the head coaching vacancy.

Garrett spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

“The #Chargers requested an interview with #Giants OC Jason Garrett for their vacant HC job, source said. The former #Cowboys coach is back in the HC interview circuit,” he reports. “With a career 85-67 record and just one losing season, Jason Garrett also earned praise for the development of Dak Prescott. A potential Justin Herbert-friendly hire.”

With a career 85-67 record and just one losing season, Jason Garrett also earned praise for the development of Dak Prescott. A potential Justin Herbert-friendly hire. https://t.co/9tsNdczxNU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2021

Garrett was often mocked on social media, but he was a solid head coach, winning more games than he lost.

But, similar to Marvin Lewis, is he deserving of another opportunity? Fans aren’t sure.

Justin Herbert watching Anthony lynn get fired only to be replaced by Jason Garrett pic.twitter.com/WkCB45Fefd — John (@iam_johnw) January 5, 2021

Anthony Lynn Fired, but Jason Garrett being interviewed. pic.twitter.com/ExGIxsY7nL — The__SAD (Again) (@The__RAD) January 5, 2021

The spin cycle the media is currently doing for Jason Garrett is incredible. Do you guys not rember 2011-2019 at all??? — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 5, 2021

Jason Garrett and Justin Herbert. Does the NFL never learn? Don’t do this to Herbert man. pic.twitter.com/VxiH3kO99h — George Jarjour (@GeorgeOnTap) January 5, 2021

It’s just an interview, though, and that does not mean that Garrett will get the job.

However, the Chargers clearly think pretty highly of the former Dallas Cowboys head coach.