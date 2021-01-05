The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jason Garrett News

A closeup of Jason Garrett.ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys watches the action from the sidelines in the first uqarter of a game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jason Garrett was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for a decade. After spending one season as an assistant coach for the New York Giants, could Garrett be on his way back to the head coaching level?

According to a report by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, one AFC team has requested to interview Garrett for their head coaching position.

The Los Angeles Chargers fired head coach Anthony Lynn on Monday morning. Los Angeles is reportedly interested in interviewing Garrett for the head coaching vacancy.

Garrett spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

The #Chargers requested an interview with #Giants OC Jason Garrett for their vacant HC job, source said. The former #Cowboys coach is back in the HC interview circuit,” he reports. “With a career 85-67 record and just one losing season, Jason Garrett also earned praise for the development of Dak Prescott. A potential Justin Herbert-friendly hire.”

Garrett was often mocked on social media, but he was a solid head coach, winning more games than he lost.

But, similar to Marvin Lewis, is he deserving of another opportunity? Fans aren’t sure.

It’s just an interview, though, and that does not mean that Garrett will get the job.

However, the Chargers clearly think pretty highly of the former Dallas Cowboys head coach.


