Jason Garrett Interviewing For Head Coaching Job On Friday

Following the 2019 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys decided it was time to move on from head coach Jason Garrett.

He didn’t last long on the open market, though. The longtime Cowboys head coach went across the division to work for the division-rival New York Giants.

Garrett took over as the offensive coordinator for the Giants. After serving in that role for just one season, he’s already being mentioned for a new head coaching opportunity.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Garrett plans to interview with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here’s the news from Rapoport.

The #Chargers are going to interview #Giants OC Jason Garrett tomorrow, source said. GM Dave Gettleman said yesterday, "The possibility of Jason leaving, of course it makes you a little antsy.” They’d like to keep Garrett at NYG. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2021

Following the 2020 season, the Chargers fired Anthony Lynn. Just two seasons ago, Lynn led the Chargers to a 12-4 record and a playoff run.

Los Angeles struggled during the early portion of the season – in part due to significant injuries. The Chargers made a run towards the end of the season, finishing with a 7-9 record.

However, that wasn’t enough to earn Lynn another season.

During his run as the Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett racked up an overall record of 85-67. He led the team to a 2-3 record in the playoffs, making just three appearances.

While he didn’t find much postseason success, he did have success in helping to develop star quarterbacks like Tony Romo and Dak Prescott. He could help develop star rookie quarterback Justin Herbert as well.