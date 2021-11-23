Jason Garrett Issues Statement After Being Fired By Giants

Jason Garrett’s days as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants have come to an end.

Joe Judge and the Giants fired Garrett on Tuesday afternoon. The news come less than 24 hours after New York’s offense mustered just 10 points in a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Garrett has since released a statement to address Tuesday’s news.

“Today is certainly disappointing, but I want to say how truly grateful I am to the Mara and the Tisch families for giving me the opportunity to coach for their New York Giants,” Garrett said. “I also want to thank the Giants’ coaches and staff for their hard work and their unwavering kindness to my wife Brill and me. This building is filled with great people who made our time here special. Most of all, I want to express my gratitude to the players that I’ve had the privilege to coach here. While the bottome-line results weren’t what we wanted, I’ll be forever inspired by their approach, their professionalism and the fight they demonstrated regardless of the circumstance.”

You can find Jason Garrett’s full statement below.

Statement from Jason Garrett: pic.twitter.com/Idd9dPkzZu — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 23, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see where Jason Garrett goes from here.

There are plenty of openings at the college football level. It wouldn’t be surprising if one program pulls the trigger and takes a chance on Garrett.

The Giants, meanwhile, are turning the keys of their offense over to Freddie Kitchens.