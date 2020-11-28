Jason Garrett Has Message For Reporters About Marc Colombo’s Firing

The New York Giants had an assistant coach firing this month, when head coach Joe Judge let offensive line coach Marc Colombo go.

Colombo was fired after 10 weeks on the Giants’ staff. He reportedly feuded with Judge for most of his tenure.

The now-former New York Giants assistant coach was brought with Jason Garrett from Dallas. Garrett is serving as the Giants’ offensive coordinator this season after getting fired by the Cowboys.

Garrett spoke to reporters on Friday. He had a simple message about Colombo’s firing.

“The other thing I just wanted to touch on is the situation with Marc Colombo,” Garrett said on Friday. “I know coach Judge has talked about that and addressed that, so I don’t see any reason for me to talk about it much further. Joe took care of all that, and we’re focused on what we have to do this weekend against Cincinnati. Thank you.”

Of course, Garrett was prodded for more, but he didn’t give in.

“Joe touched on that whole situation earlier in the week, so I’m going to let his word stand,” Garrett said. “Again, we’re excited about the growth and development of the line. They’re in good hands right now. We’re excited about this opportunity on Sunday against Cincinnati. It’ll be a good challenge for everybody.”