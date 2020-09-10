Jason Garrett’s Response To Joe Judge Question Is Going Viral

This season will be a bit different for Jason Garrett. Instead of being the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, he’ll now serve as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Garrett could have taken the year off once his time with the Cowboys came to an end, but he said the opportunity to join the Giants was “too good to pass up.”

With the Giants’ season opener just a few days away, Garrett was asked what advice he gave to first-year head coach Joe Judge. His answer has inspired several fans to crack jokes about Garrett on Twitter.

“I have no advice to give,” Garrett told reporters. That’s an odd response considering the fact that Garrett coached the Cowboys for a decade.

Some fans are questioning Garrett’s ability to coach, while others are wondering if he’s holding out any advice for personal gain.

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, former Cowboys head coach, on Joe Judge, novice head coach: “I have no advice to give.” pic.twitter.com/WBUVTB7k5P — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) September 10, 2020

If the Judge era in New York doesn’t work out, Garrett could be a potential replacement at head coach.

The main focus for Garrett this season is to develop Daniel Jones. He showed a lot of potential in his rookie season, but there is some concern over the amount of turnovers he had.

New York will start its 2020 campaign on Monday night against Pittsburgh. We’ll see if Garrett can help improve an offense that ranked in the bottom half of the league in terms of yards per game.