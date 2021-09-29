Joe Judge’s Comment About Analytics Is Going Viral

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has received a lot of criticism over the past few days because of his conservative play-calling on offense in Week 3. During this Wednesday’s press conference, he faced several questions about his coaching methods.

When asked about punting from the Falcons’ 39-yard line, Judge told reporters “I’m not afraid to go for it on fourth down.”

Then, Judge was asked if he uses analytics to figure out when the Giants should go for it on fourth down. His response was very bizarre to say the least.

“Analytics is just a tool,” Judge said. “You can look at a stat sheet all ya want. I promise you if Excel was gonna win football games, Bill Gates would be killing it right now. But you’ve got to take those numbers as a tool and go ahead and factor in how your team’s playing at the time and how the opponent is as well.”

That response isn’t sitting well with New York fans, as they’re starting to believe that Judge is just afraid to make any risky decisions.

"… as a tool and go ahead and factor in how your team's playing at the time and how the opponent is as well … and also the flow of the game." -30- — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 29, 2021

Judge will need to make a few gutsy calls this Sunday if he wants to lead the Giants to a win over the Saints. That matchup will take place inside the Caesars Superdome, and the atmosphere should be electric considering it’s the Saints’ first real home game this year.

Kickoff for the Giants-Saints game is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.