Joe Judge Announces Decision On Jason Garrett’s Role

Over the weekend, the New York Giants suffered their third straight loss to open the 2021 season.

Following the team’s 0-3 start, fans and analysts started calling for a change to the coaching staff. They wanted to see offensive coordinator Jason Garrett either gone or stripped of his play-calling duties.

We have some bad news for the fans calling for a change. There won’t be any – at least not heading into the Giants Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

According to Giants insider Ralph Vacchiano, head coach Joe Judge said both Jason Garrett and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will continue to call plays for their respective units.

“Joe Judge said offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will continue to call the plays for their units this week,” Vacchiano reported. “So no major changes there for the Giants.”

It doesn’t help that the Giants suffered a number of injuries against the Falcons last weekend. Both wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard left the game with hamstring injuries.

Linebacker Blake Martinez also suffered a torn ACL and will be gone for the rest of the season.

It’s been a tough start to the 2021 season, but there won’t be any changes to the coaching staff just yet.