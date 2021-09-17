Joe Judge Asked If He’d Pin Loss On Dexter Lawrence

In a thrilling Thursday night matchup between the Washington Football Team and New York Giants, one brutal mistake by defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence ultimately spelled disaster for the Giants.

Down two with just seconds remaining, Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a game-winning field goal try from 48 yards. But, a flag on the play gave him one more shot.

Lawrence jumped offsides before the snap, moving the kick five yards closer and ultimately sealing his team’s 30-29 fate.

Dexter Lawrence jumps offside as Hopkins misses the game-winning field goal. On the next chance, Hopkins send Washington home with the win 🤯pic.twitter.com/fa9X9nUXgx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 17, 2021

While it would be easy to place the blame for this loss fully on Lawrence, New York head coach Joe Judge refused to do so.

He lauded the third-year starter as a “good player,” a “strong” locker room presence and “good teammate.”

“I’m not gonna put this on Dexter Lawrence,” he said after the game. “There’s things we all have to do better as professionals, but I’m not gonna put this on any one player.”

"I'm not going to put this on Dexter Lawrence" – Joe Judge pic.twitter.com/s9PLcyiyZ2 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 17, 2021

The game ultimately came down to this final kick, but the Giants had plenty of chances to put the game away earlier in the contest. Up three with just six minutes remaining, wide receiver Darius Slayton dropped a wide open touchdown pass that would given his team a two possession lead heading into the final stretches of the game.

With this heartbreaking defeat, the Giants now fall to 0-2 on the season.