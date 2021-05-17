Joe Judge Clarifies Situation With Rookie Kadarius Toney

It was a strange weekend in the Big Apple. The New York Giants began their rookie minicamp, and the biggest story from the event surrounds first-round pick Kadarius Toney‘s footwear.

Toney spent the majority of his first NFL practice trying on various cleats and socks. Eventually, he gave up and ran through drills with one cleat on and one off. Toney then missed the second half of Saturday’s practice, leading some to believe he could be dealing with an injury.

The mystery surrounding Toney’s footwear had yet to be solved – that is, until now. Head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Saturday the former Florida star isn’t dealing with an injury.

Rather, Toney’s one-cleat situation was simply an equipment issue. Judge then explained Toney missed the second half of Saturday’s practice to alleviate any work overload.

“No, it’s not an injury situation with him right there,” Judge said in regards to Toney, via 247Sports. “I think every player out here is kind of on their own program in terms of, you know, what’s best for them, what the schedule of the day is. One thing we keep in mind with these guys is these guys have not been with team sports now in over five months, and that’s something we have to consider bringing them in and for all these guys, the first time of football activity.”

It sounds like Joe Judge let his rookies govern their workload over the weekend, which isn’t a surprise.

Hopefully the next time Kadarius Toney takes the field he’ll have proper-fitting cleats.

The Giants are hoping he can become their next superstar wideout.