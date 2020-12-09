Joe Judge Gives Promising Injury Update On QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are 5-7 and have a narrow lead in the NFC East title race. But as good as backup Colt McCoy was against the Seattle Seahawks this past week, the Giants are hopeful that Daniel Jones will overcome his injury to guide them down the stretch.

Fortunately for the Giants, it looks like Jones could be on the verge of playing this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Giants head coach Joe Judge gave a very promising update on the second-year QB. He said he was “optimistic” that Jones will play against the Arizona Cardinals this week.

“We’re going to give him every opportunity to go on the practice field this week and show that he can defend himself on the field properly,” Judge said. “If that’s the case, we obviously want him to play. We’re going to make sure we’re doing the right thing by him.”

Prior to his injury, Jones was showing some remarkable improvement on the football field. In his last six starts he’s thrown for 1,224 yards and six touchdowns while completing over 65-percent of his passes.

A hamstring injury Daniel Jones suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals had fans worried for obvious reasons. But McCoy got the Giants to hold on for the win there, and then led the Giants to a stunning upset of Seattle on Sunday.

McCoy went 13-of-22 for 195 yards and a touchdown with an interception in the win over Seattle. It was largely the running game and a stellar effort from the defense that sealed the win for Big Blue.

As a result, there’s no QB controversy in New York right now. Once Daniel Jones is healthy, he’ll be back under center.

And if Jones can continue to play as well in these final weeks as he did before his injury, the Giants will be hosting a playoff game.