Joe Judge Had A Bizarre Postgame Rant On Sunday

The most entertaining part of the New York Giants‘ season the last few weeks has been head coach Joe Judge’s lengthy rants defending his team as it sinks further into the abyss.

Judge had one a few weeks ago after the Giants were blown out by the Los Angeles Chargers. He went back to the well today after Big Blue’s embarrassingly inept 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The overriding point of Judge’s diatribes have been that the Giants are making progress as a team and culture behind the scenes, even as they are getting pantsed on the field. It’s hard to actually believe, but at least Judge gives reporters something to talk and write about as opposed to his squad’s laughable offense.

At one point in today’s press conference, he said there are former Giants who signed elsewhere in free agency last year who have been saying they wish they were still in New York.

Joe Judge (amid 10+ minute rant) said that there are players that were on the #Giants last year that have been calling him saying "how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more someone else.” #Giants — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 2, 2022

Who knows if this is even true, but if so, it seems like the only possible culprits would be defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, and it’s doubtful that Zeitler would want to be back considering the Giants actually cut him as opposed to not re-signing Tomlinson.

There are 19 Giants from 2020 on other teams this year. The only two who make significant money are Dalvin Tolmlinson and Kevin Zeitler. 8 are on a PS. The rest are around the minimum, so Im not sure how many are really doing this. https://t.co/OJXwBffiXp — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 2, 2022

Anyway, if you’re looking for Judge’s full address, here it is, thanks to NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt.

The least you could do is throw him some clicks after he actually transcribed all the head coach had to say.

I transcribed every word of Joe Judge’s epic, angry postgame rant after the #Giants were killed by the Bears. All told, it lasted 11 minutes, 7 seconds— and spanned 2,614 words. Here is everything he said: https://t.co/uAelWmYT2r — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 2, 2022

At this point, it is abundantly clear that Judge is in over his head. He might not be responsible for all the roster deficiencies and injuries, but he also offers nothing to make his team tangibly better on game day.

His game management is lacking, he’s not an offensive-minded coach so he can’t help with scheme, his teams don’t play fundamentally sound, and those are just a couple of reasons to criticize the second-year head coach.

The Giants reportedly want to keep Judge on for a third season in 2022 with a new GM, but at this point there’s little evidence to say that would be a wise decision.