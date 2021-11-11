Joe Judge Had Warning For Players Before Bye Week

As the New York Giants head toward their bye week, head coach Joe Judge had a strong message for his players.

He knows players can lose focus and make bad decisions when away from the team facility. More than anything, he just wants them to be smart after a few “instances” that happened this year and last year.

“Yeah, we talked about it this morning. Just make the right decisions. We talked about a few of the instances that happened this year and last year around the league,” Judge said.

Judge said it’s “natural” for guys to let their hair down when on bye.

Here’s more of what he had to say, via FOX News:

“Look, it’s natural for a lot of guys to kind of let their hair down this time of year. You get a few days off, you step away from a stressful situation for a couple days, you kick back. You’ve got to make sure that you put yourself in the right surroundings and you make the right decisions.”

Judge said the coaching staff was “open” with the players about making the right decisions when away from the team this weekend.

“We talk very openly with our players about making the right decision. Before they get out of here again today, I’ll remind them of the same thing,” Judge said.

That said, he knows the bye week is important for players to refresh.

“It’s good for guys to refresh physically, refresh mentally and come back ready to go,” he said. Within that time, we’re not exempt to consequences and we’re not exempt from tragedies, so we have to understand that and make the right decisions.”

The Giants face off against Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they return from bye.