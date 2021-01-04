New York Giants head coach Joe Judge had an eventful wrap-up media session in East Rutherford to say the least. Just about everyone wanted to get his take on the rival Philadelphia Eagles seemingly tanking their game against the Washington Football Team – a game where an Eagles win would have secured the NFC East crown for Big Blue.

While Judge reportedly used far more diplomatic language in talking to his players about what happened, he unloaded. At his Monday press conference, Judge said he would “never disrespect the game” by not competing for a full 60 minutes.

Judge all but accused the Eagles of tanking by pulling starter Jalen Hurts from the game in the fourth quarter. He pledged that the Giants will never do such a thing under his leadership.

“To disrespect the game by going out there and not competing for 60 minutes and doing everything you can to help those players win, we will never do that as long as I’m the HC of the Giants,” Judge said.

The Giants finished the 2020 regular season with a win over the rival Dallas Cowboys, giving them a 6-10 record. Had the Washington Football Team lost that game, the Giants would have won the division.

But between Philadelphia’s lackluster effort and Washington’s defensive dominance, their hopes were dashed in the final regular season game of the year.

To be fair, Joe Judge made it clear that it’s their own fault their playoff hopes came down to that game. He said that his belief is that you should win enough games to control your own destiny.

More Joe Judge on The Philly Phlop: "Let me be very clear on this: We had 16 opportunities this year. That’s it. We don’t ever want to leave our fate in the hands of anyone else. We’re not going to make excuses. Not now, not ever. We had our opportunities.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 4, 2021

The Giants clearly have a solid leader in their first-year head coach. We’ll see if he can build off the success he had these last few weeks in the months to come.