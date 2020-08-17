Joe Judge Is Using 1 Bill Belichick Tactic At Giants Practice

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is the newest coach to come from the Bill Belichick coaching tree. And he hopes to be the most successful.

To that end, Judge is starting Giants training camp off using a tactic he learned in New England. Specifically, Judge doesn’t let his players have their names on their jerseys.

Per Kim Jones of NFL Network, Judge explained that he wants players to learn who their teammates are “by the way they carry themselves.” He said it’s important to learn who the person across from them is “by the way they move.”

Joe Judge has his work cut out for him taking over the Giants. The team has gone 12-36 over the past three years and have struggled mightily in assembling a good roster.

Needless to say, he’s going to need every little bit of knowledge he gained under Belichick to get the Giants up to speed.

Thus far though, the Belichick coaching tree has gained a reputation for struggling. Bill O’Brien, Matt Patricia and Brian Flores have all struggled in one way or another so far.

But perhaps Joe Judge has the kind of natural talent and leadership that will set him apart from the crowd.

The NFC East is fairly ripe for the picking. One good season could set him up for success for a while.