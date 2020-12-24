Joe Judge Offers Promising Update On QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants offense was largely ineffective against the Cleveland Browns this past week. With their playoff hopes on life support, head coach Joe Judge has his fingers crossed that QB Daniel Jones will be good to go in Week 16.

Fortunately for Judge and the Giants, Jones is trending in a good direction. Speaking to the media ahead of Thursday’s practice, Judge said that he was “really encouraged” by Jones’ recovery from injuries.

Joe Judge added that Jones is on track to start. However, Thursday is poised to be a more intensive workout for Jones.

Daniel Jones left New York’s Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals early with an injury. He promptly picked up another injury in practice in the days that followed, forcing him to miss the next game.

A lot of optimism w/Daniel Jones heading into Thursday's practice. Joe Judge uses the phrase "really encouraged" when I asked how optimistic he is for his starting QB this week. Added that he's on "right track" to start but today was going to be more intensive workout. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the New York Giants are 5-9 but only one game out of first place in the NFC East title race. A loss and a Washington Football Team win would knock them out of the playoff race though.

With the Baltimore Ravens up next on the schedule, the Giants will need all hands on deck just to avoid that season-crippling 10th loss of the season.

Daniel Jones has been making some strides this year in his second season for the Giants. But if he can finish the year strong, he’ll have justified all of the faith the team has put in him through the tough times this season.

Can Daniel Jones lead the Giants to a win this weekend?