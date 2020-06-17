Giants HC Joe Judge Raves About QB Daniel Jones

When the New York Giants selected Daniel Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the majority of their fans were unhappy with the pick. Now that his rookie season is in the rearview mirror, the fan base can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Duke product.

Jones had turnover issues during his rookie year, that’s for sure. However, the 23-year-old gunslinger showed that he could handle the bright lights in New York, throwing for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Although this offseason has been entirely virtual for every player, it hasn’t stopped Jones from taking that next step toward becoming a leader. In fact, first-year head coach Joe Judge had a glowing review for his starting quarterback.

During an interview with NFL Network reporter Kimberly Jones, Judge said the most impressive part about Jones is the way he handles himself off the field.

Here’s what Judge had to say about Jones’ work off the field this offseason, via NFL.com:

“I’ve been more impressed with the way he’s worked off the field than anything else right now. He’s had a very good spring. He’s been very active in our virtual meetings. Demonstrated a passion for the game, demonstrated a very good command of the new system and recall. Good situational awareness. And you can tell he loves football. That’s one thing that’s really come through with our experiences this spring.”

Similar to Jones’ predecessor, Eli Manning, he doesn’t say anything controversial or find himself in the news for the wrong reasons.

New York can be a tough place for young athletes to play, but Jones hasn’t shown any signs that he’ll crumble under the pressure.

Even if the G-Men aren’t playing winning football this fall, what truly matters this season is that Jones continues to develop.