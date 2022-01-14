The New York Giants parted ways with head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday after a two-year stint. Judge is the third straight Giants coach to be fired after two seasons or less.

Despite his unceremonious exit after a 4-13 season which spiraled out of control in the final six weeks, Judge expressed his gratitude to the Giants, their fanbase, his players and coaches in a statement released to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

“As I reflect on my tenure with the Giants, I want to express how truly grateful I am for the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants,” Judge said. “Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families, to the organization and incredible support staff and to the fans — proud, loyal fans who rival any fanbase in sports with their passion and devotion. It was a privilege to represent these people during the past two years. Thank you for showing up week-in and week-out to support our team.”

"To the fans — proud, loyal fans who rival any fanbase in sports with their passion and devotion. It was a privilege to represent these people during the past two years." My exclusive #Giants good-bye from Joe Judge:https://t.co/3hny7t6fnV pic.twitter.com/t8WfhxBclc — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 14, 2022

Judge posted a 10-23 record in two seasons in New York. In his first campaign, the Giants finished 6-10, winning five of their last eight games and remaining in the race for the NFC East title until the final night of the season.

However, his second year did not go as planned. After spending considerably in free agency, the Giants started 1-5 and 4-7 before losing their final six games.

Injuries ravaged the roster, which was already thin due to the incompetence of now-retired GM Dave Gettleman, but Judge did himself no favors with questionable game management and some bizarre post-game press conferences in his final weeks.

With Joe Judge and Gettleman both out, the Giants have to fill the general manager and head coach positions in the coming weeks.