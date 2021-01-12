Joe Judge Reacts To Doug Pederson Getting Fired

On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles officially fired Doug Pederson as their head coach. It was a shocking breakup considering he led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title a few years ago.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Pederson was tired of being told what to do by general manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie. That rift inevitably led to the two sides parting ways.

Philadelphia’s decision to fire Pederson will have an impact on the NFC East next season. So, how does the rest of the division feel about the move? New York Giants head coach Joe Judge shared his thoughts on Tuesday morning.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Doug,” Judge said. “I’m not going to talk about somebody else’s job. I have a lot of respect for what he’s accomplished in this league.”

Judge wasn’t so complimentary of Pederson after the Eagles lost to the Washington Football Team back in Week 17. Obviously things have changed since that event.

The Eagles have a ton of issues to figure out this offseason, which includes choosing a starting quarterback for the 2021 campaign. Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz both saw time under center this season.

Before the Eagles can sort those issues out, they’ll need to find a new head coach. Lincoln Riley is on the team’s wishlist, but it’s unclear if he’s willing to leave Oklahoma.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason in Philadelphia, that’s for sure.