Joe Judge Reacts To The Giants’ Situation With Golden Tate

Earlier this week, New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate made headlines with his comment during Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tate yelled “throw me the damn ball” at the Giants’ sideline following his first catch of the game. But that’s not all, he screamed “throw me the ball” into the camera after his second catch for a TD.

Tate’s wife also made her frustration known with the Giants and how they are using the talented wide receiver. “HE NEEDS TO BE FED THE BALL,” Elise wrote in all-caps. “Period. Watch the film. He always comes down with the ball.”

Well, head coach Joe Judge wasn’t exactly pleased with the comments from his wide receiver. According to a report from the New York Daily News, Judge spoke with Tate about his actions.

“Giants coach Joe Judge said he spoke with Golden Tate ‘at length’ about his recent public frustrations in the team’s offense, and Tate would not be a part of Wednesday’s walkthrough practice,” the report read.

The first-year head coach made it clear he wasn’t going to tolerate that kind of behavior from his players.

“It has to be team first for every coach and every player,” Judge said. “I’m not gonna tolerate any selfish behavior from any coaches or players. It’s not gonna happen.”

Next up for the Giants is a battle against the Washington Football Team.