Joe Judge Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Daniel Jones

After an 0-5 start to the season, the New York Giants have strung together some pretty good performances in recent weeks. But it was their win today over the arch-rival Philadelphia Eagles that has head coach Joe Judge gushing about QB Daniel Jones.

Speaking to the media after their 27-17 win over the Eagles, Judge spoke glowingly about the second-year QB. He said that he is designing the gameplan so they’re more “aggressive” with Jones, and praised the former first-round pick’s playmaking ability.

“We want to play aggressive with Daniel,” Judge said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s done a heckuva job of making plays when we need it and making better decisions. He’s a young player who’s developing, he’s learning a lot every week. You can see his improvement week to week.”

It’s hard to argue with the results. In his last five games, Jones is 3-2 with six TD passes and four picks.

Jones didn’t have a touchdown pass against the Eagles, but he did have a rushing TD in the first quarter that jumpstarted the offense. He went on to have one of the best games of his career, posting a passer rating of 100.9 and completing a career-high 75-percent of his passes.

GIANTS WIN#TogetherBlue | @pepsi pic.twitter.com/h7fFqNCTd0 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 15, 2020

At 3-7 on the season, the Giants are half a game behind Philadelphia for the lead in the NFC East. They are also the only NFC East team currently on a winning streak.

That said, Judge’s Giants have yet to win a game outside of the putrid NFC East. They can conceivably mend that situation after their Week 11 bye when they head to Cincinnati to take on the 2-5-1 Bengals.

Are Joe Judge and the Giants now sleepers to win the NFC East?