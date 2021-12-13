Joe Judge Refused To Answer 1 Question On Monday

It is widely anticipated that the New York Giants will move on from GM Dave Gettleman after this season. As for head coach Joe Judge, that’s a little more unclear.

The Giants fell to 4-9 yesterday after an embarrassing 37-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. After the game, and then today during his media session, Judge preached a long-term view of his team, despite the fact he is now 10-19 as head coach of Big Blue.

The tenor of Judge’s remarks made it natural to wonder if he had already been notified by management that his job was safe. However, the second-year leader refused to answer questions about his future.

In fact, Judge said he would never speculate or comment on any of his staff members’ futures as well.

Joe Judge asked if he’s been told by ownership he would be back next year. Says he’s “never going to comment” on his own or anyone else’s hypothetical future. Never. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 13, 2021

Judging (no pun intended) by the fact the Giants have fired their last two head coaches after two years or less, we’re thinking the organization would prefer not to cut bait with Judge just yet. However, he has not exactly inspired confidence with his team’s performances this year.

New York has been outscored 59-0 in the final two minutes before halftime this season, and Judge routinely botches clock management. He preaches aggressiveness, but then is overly conservative in terms of fourth-down decision-making.

All in all, he seems like a guy who is in over his head, even if he hasn’t been dealt a great hand by his general manager. The question is, will the Giants give him another year to try and figure it out?