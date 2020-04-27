Joe Judge Reportedly Sent Belichick-Like Message To Giants Rookies

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is the latest member of the Bill Belichick coaching tree, and it’s pretty clear he takes after his former boss.

According to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, Judge had a stern message for rookies Andrew Thomas and Xavier McKinney. He told them not to give any comparisons or predictions to the media and to never talk about the Super Bowl.

“When you talk to the media, you’ve already been through this with Coach Saban,” Judge reportedly said. “No predictions, no comparisons, be grateful for the opportunity, all right? I don’t wanna hear anything about Super Bowls or any of that crap, you got that?”

Now that’s a Belichick-ian message if there ever was one. Judge must have learned a lot more from his former employer than just how to coach.

Prior to joining the Patriots as a special teams assistant in 2012, Judge held the same role under Saban at Alabama. He was promoted to special teams coordinator in 2015 and was named wide receivers coach in 2019.

Judge was hired by the Giants on January 8 following the termination of Pat Shurmur. He will be tasked with leading in a new era of Giants football now that two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning has retired.

Will Joe Judge succeed where so many Bill Belichick disciples have failed?