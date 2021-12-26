Joe Judge Responds To Report About His Job Status For 2022

A report emerged on Sunday morning indicating that the New York Giants plan to bring back Joe Judge and Daniel Jones for a third season together in 2022.

However, the head coach refused to address the report about his status after a dismal performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Following a 34-10, blowout loss against the Giants’ NFC East rivals in Week 16, Judge was asked about the morning report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He quickly shut down any talk of his job security on Sunday and in his mind, in the future.

Judge explained that he’s “never going to comment” about any reports involving his job or anyone else’s job, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Joe Judge says he’s “never going to comment” about any reports about his or anyone’s job. Never. This in reference to the report Sunday morning that he is expected back next season. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 26, 2021

Schefter’s Sunday morning report indicated that Giants owner John Mara isn’t prepared to make a move on the organization’s head coach or starting quarterback just yet.

“The Giants believe both Judge and Jones deserve the opportunity to demonstrate their talents next season, even though New York already has been eliminated from the playoffs and has clinched a fifth consecutive season with double-digit losses.”

However, there are whispers that the 2021 season will be the last in New York for general manager Dave Gettleman.

“Many sources around the league believe the Giants’ big change will involve general manager Dave Gettleman, who could decide to step down after four seasons with the team,” the ESPN report said.

The Giants didn’t exactly play inspired football on Sunday after the news of Judge’s return broke. With Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon leading the way at quarterback, New York’s offense sputtered while the defense allowed 31 points in the second half.

Judge fell to 10-21 as the Giants head coach with the loss. That’s a mark he’ll look to improve upon these next two weeks and next season, if he’s indeed back in New York.