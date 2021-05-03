Joe Judge Issues Revealing Comments On Daniel Jones’ 2020 Injuries

Despite piecing together a solid start to the 2020 season, Daniel Jones ended his second year in the NFL pretty banged up. After battling back from a right hamstring injury, the New York Giants quarterback went down again with a left ankle injury on Dec. 13.

Jones missed just two starts but according to Joe Judge, the severity of injuries should’ve caused the young quarterback to miss even more games.

The Giants head coach didn’t expand much on the specific injuries that ailed the 23-year-old quarterback at the end of 2020 in a recent interview.

However, he did claim that “90 percent of players in the league” would’ve spent the rest of the year on the sidelines if they’d been as banged up as Jones.

“Look, Daniel is the last guy that’s going to use anything as an excuse,” Judge told The Michael Kay Show on Monday. “What I would say about the injury last year is it was much more serious than maybe people thought on the outside. I would say probably 90 percent of players in the league who would have had that injury, including quarterbacks, would have been on IR for the remainder of the year. That’s just the reality of it. It was much more severe than maybe he allowed people to know or the information that was put out there, and we’re going to protect our players by not disclosing everything about their injuries to be honest with you. He fought through a lot of things. He earned a lot of people’s respect.”

Jones put together an up-and-down sophomore campaign, including the two missed starts. The Giants quarterback threw for 2,943 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while completing 62.5 percent of his passes. He added another 423 yards and a score on the ground.

Through 26 starts, Jones has posted a disappointing record of 8-18, but his head coach maintains that he’s making progress.

“I’m very pleased in the progress Daniel made last year,” Judge said. “I really am. Let’s be honest about this guy: There’s no excuses, but he didn’t have a spring to work in the new system. He didn’t have preseason games to get a feel for it and build chemistry with his teammates. We did the best we could in training camp. Ultimately, it took a little bit more time to acclimate an entire team to a new offense. But I’m very, very encouraged. I was very pleased. But he’s fun to work with a daily basis.”

The 2021 campaign will be an important one for the Giants, as Jones enters his third year in the NFL. Next fall should help reveal whether the 23-year-old fits as the organization’s long-term quarterback.

