Joe Judge Reveals His Mindset Amid Disappointing Season

It’s been another tumultuous season for the New York Giants.

Nothing has gone right and that means the hot seat on head coach Joe Judge is only going to get hotter these next four weeks.

The Giants are currently 4-9 heading into a Dec. 19 matchup against the first-place Dallas Cowboys and its still unknown if quarterback Daniel Jones will be available.

When Judge was asked after the game on Sunday about if his approach needs to be altered, he pushed back on that a bit and said he wants to do this the right way.

“There’s a lot of examples of teams that have had quick success and then filtered out quick,” Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “But there’s better examples of teams that have put the team together the right way over the course of a few seasons and had sustained success over time. I’m not interested in having some kind of quick flash. I’m not interested in shortcuts. I’m not interested in quick fixes. I want to do this the right way.”

Judge is just 10-19 overall as New York’s head coach and already had to fire former offensive coordinator Jason Garrett earlier this season.

He may have the right mindset in his view, but that may not be enough for owner John Mara to bring him back for another season.