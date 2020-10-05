Joe Judge Reveals If Golden Tate Is Facing Any Team Discipline

Golden Tate’s post-game fight with Jalen Ramsey was more entertaining than the actual Giants-Rams game was on Sunday.

The conflict between the two had been building for more than a year before they exchanged punches after Los Angeles’ 17-9 win over New York. Ramsey reportedly went back to the Giants’ locker room looking for Tate after they left the field, but another altercation was avoided.

While it remains to be seen if either player will face discipline from the league, Tate apparently will not be punished by his time.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said as much this afternoon.

#Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters he doesn't see a need to discipline Golden Tate, whom teammates said was defending himself from a punch from Jalen Ramsey. So no internal discipline for Tate. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 5, 2020

Tate had 14 receptions for 103 yards in three games so far this season. He is in his second year with the Giants after signing a four-year contract during 2019 free agency.

The Giants are 0-4 following Sunday’s loss. They’ll face the 1-3 Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.