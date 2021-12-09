Joe Judge Says Daniel Jones Injury Report Is Inaccurate

The neck injury to Daniel Jones grew into even more of a quagmire on Thursday when the New York Post reported that the New York Giants quarterback sustained structural damage in his neck all the way back in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The report came as quite a shock, considering Jones played the following week against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s also since been categorically denied by Joe Judge.

The Giants head coach told reporters on Thursday that any report about Jones’ neck getting hurt before the Week 12 game against the Eagles is “100 percent” inaccurate, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Joe Judge just told us that any report about Daniel Jones getting hurt before the Eagles game is 100% inaccurate. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 9, 2021

Paul Schwartz of The New York Post has since corrected his original report and confirmed that Jones suffered the “structural damage” to his neck in the Week 12 loss to Philadelphia.

Although Judge might’ve been dismissive of the report’s original timeline, he didn’t exactly contradict the extent of the damage. He maintained the Giants will continue to approach Jones’ injury with the utmost caution so that no “long-term concerns” are created.

“In terms of the updates right now, he still hasn’t been cleared for contact,” Judge told reporters on Wednesday, per GiantsWire. “He’ll continue to go through practice like he did last week. He’ll throw with the team. He’ll move. He’s in all of the meetings. We’ll see if anything changes in terms of his status, but he has not been cleared for contact.

“There’s not an immediate timeline. This could change quickly, it could change over time. Talking to the doctors and the medical team, there are some things that they’re just waiting on in terms of just making sure that he’s cleared for contact. When it comes to necks, backs, things of that nature, we’re not going to take any risks with our players.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier in the week that Jones is “unlikely” to play in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Giants will hope that their third-year quarterback can use the weekend to get healthier and try to come back against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 19.