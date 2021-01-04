Joe Judge Sent A ‘Clear’ Message To His Players This Morning

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge went 6-10 in his first year at the helm and was one Eagles-Washington game away from making the playoffs. But after his team endured watching the Eagles lose that game and keep them from making the playoffs, Judge had a message for his team.

According to ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan, Judge spoke to the team about their social media updates about the Eagles-Washington game. Judge was not mad at the team, but instead told them to learn from the experience.

Per Giants defender Jabrill Peppers, Judge told the team “You had 16 opportunities to make it happen”. He told the team not to leave their destiny in the hands of others.

At 6-10, the Giants would have been the first team with such a record to win its division. It would have been quite the finish to a season that began 0-5.

Pretty clear the message Joe Judge presented to his team this AM. They were outspoken last night on social about Eagles. Today much different. Jabrill Peppers said he wasn’t angry. “Had 16 opportunities to make it happen.” Added you don’t leave your destiny in another man’s hands — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 4, 2021

But Joe Judge is 100-percent right with his message there.

Were it not for some dreadful play throughout the entire NFC East division this year, the Giants wouldn’t have even been in this position. The best way to secure a trip to the playoffs is to win enough games to control your own destiny.

Joe Judge clearly has the right mindset for running his team. While his first season wasn’t exactly filled with wins, he appears to be changing the culture with Big Blue.

It will be interesting to see how the team performs under him in 2021.