Joe Judge Shares His No. 1 Takeaway From Coaching Tom Brady

After eight years coaching in New England, Joe Judge plans to take what he’s learned from coaching Tom Brady into his new job as the New York Giants head coach.

But in a recent interview with SNY, Judge revealed the biggest thing he saw from Brady. He said that Brady’s “preparation” and “accountability” are the things that set him apart from the rest.

“The biggest thing I ever observed from Tom in my eight years with him was that his preparation was phenomenal, but his accountability is what really separated him from a lot of other players,” Judge said. “His stature in the league was such that he could’ve just taken that role of superstar, but he always came in every day, put his nose the grindstone and just worked tirelessly. That, to me, is something I’ll always take away from being with Tom for those eight years.”

Judge was listed as a special teams staffer in New England for his first seven years, but his duties frequently had him working with nearly every positional group. His promotion to wide receivers coach in 2019 caused his stock to rise high enough for the Giants to hire him after they fired Pat Shurmur.

Judge is now tasked with transitioning the team properly into the Daniel Jones era.

Eli Manning announced his retirement at the end of the 2019 season, leaving Jones as the man in charge.

Hopefully Judge picked up enough from Brady to help his young quarterback overcome his turnover woes.

Judge and the Giants host Brady and the Bucs on November 2 at MetLife Stadium.