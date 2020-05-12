Joe Judge Shares Honest Thoughts On Getting His Players Together

Earlier this offseason, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear the league plans to hold the 2020 season as scheduled.

The NFL held its first virtual draft, which resulted in a record number of viewers. After the rousing success of the draft, Goodell made it clear the NFL will march on with its plans.

However, coaches and players from around the league have offered a different viewpoint. New York Giants head coach Joe Judge addressed getting the team back together either now or in the near future.

“I have a tough time right now asking a player to fly across the country from California when I probably wouldn’t be the first one most willing to throw my two sons on the plane to go the other way.”

Judge has a point.

The players are human and should be treated as such. Coaches treating their players like they would their own family is the right mindset.

And yet, it’s likely too much to expect from a league that has no plans to cancel the 2020 season or even have it played without fans. The NFL expects the league to roll on and it looks like Goodell will make that happen.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are set to kick off the 2020 NFL season on September 10. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson should provide quite the show.