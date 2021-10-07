Joe Judge Sums Up Challenge Of Facing Cowboys Offense

This Sunday, the Giants will take on the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Joe Judge is well aware the New York defense will have its hands full.

Judge spoke to reporters on Thursday to preview Sunday’s NFC East battle. In doing so, he highlighted the challenges the Cowboys present on offense.

Dallas, in particular, has an arsenal of weapons on the offensive end. That gives the Cowboys the luxury of spreading the ball around and, in turn, disallows the defense to focus solely of stopping one player.

The Giants will have to stay disciplined against a very good Cowboys offense on Sunday.

“You can go ahead and just spin a wheel, there’s a weapon at every turn,” Judge said of the Cowboys offense. “So you can’t focus on one guy. You’ve got to play good, sound defense as a team and work hard to get them off the field. And that’s easier said than done.”

It all starts with quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback has been terrific so far this season. He’s completed 75.2 percent of his throws for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns with two picks through four games. He’s certainly played up to the level of expectations surrounding him.

Dallas also has the luxury of having two terrific running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Either is capable of carrying the offense, if need be.

Joe Judge and the New York Giants know how talented the Cowboys are. They’ll have to be sharp on the defensive end to come away with a win on Sunday.