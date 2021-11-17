Joe Judge Offers 2-Word Update On RB Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have not had running back Saquon Barkley in the lineup since Week 5, when he sprained his ankle against the Dallas Cowboys.

Barkley has missed the last four games, but when the team returned to practice from its bye on Tuesday, he was out on the field and getting in some work. Reports indicated the former No. 2 overall pick looked “pretty good” during the session.

On Wednesday, Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters he was “very encouraged” by how Barkley responded to his Tuesday workload. The fourth-year pro will be on the field for practice today.

Joe Judge “very encouraged” by Saquon Barkley. Expects him on the field for Wednesday’s practice. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 17, 2021

Without Barkley, the Giants have been relying on Devontae Booker to shoulder the load in the backfield. Booker has rushed for 251 yards and one touchdown on 62 carries in the last four games, adding 14 receptions for 131 yards.

If Barkley is able to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, there’s a chance the Giants could have their full complement of skill position weapons available for just the second time this season.

That could give them a fighting chance against the defending Super Bowl champions.