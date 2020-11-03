Joe Judge Was Asked If He’d Consider Benching Daniel Jones

The New York Giants nearly pulled off a major upset on Monday Night Football, blowing a late lead to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New York lost, 25-23, to Tampa Bay, thanks in part to some inconsistent play by Daniel Jones (and a very questionable penalty call decision on the final two-point conversion).

Jones completed 25 of 41 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His two interceptions were devastating.

“You know the young quarterback, he’s still trying to do too much. It cost them basically the ball game throwing those two picks,” Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said following his win over the Giants.

Giants head coach Joe Judge was asked following the game if he’d consider benching Jones moving forward. He said no.

“I told Daniel on both times the play happened, tonight I just told him to be patient with it, stay committed with it, we’re going to need you down the stretch, we need you to make plays, and obviously on that final drive he made a lot of big plays for us. . . . We all have to hold ourselves accountable, the man next to us accountable. But Daniel’s our quarterback, clearly put,” Judge said after the loss.

New York is set to take on Washington this weekend.