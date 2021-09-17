Giants Rookie’s Instagram Post Is Going Viral After Thursday Loss

Well, it appears Kenny Golladay isn’t the only wide receiver on the New York Giants who’s frustrated with his role in Joe Judge’s offense. Following last night’s loss to the Washington Football Team, rookie wideout Kadarius Toney posted a not-so cryptic message on his Instagram account.

Toney posted a photo on his Instagram story that said “I don’t be mad s*** just be lame to me for real.”

Judging by those words, it sounds like Toney is upset with his lack of touches in the Giants’ offense. Through the first two games of the season, Toney has lost two yards combined on a pair of catches.

Unfortunately, Toney didn’t speak with the media after Thursday night’s loss. That means all fans can really do right now is speculate about his Instagram post.

It’s possible that Toney was frustrated with the way the Giants lost, not his role on offense. However, it’s hard to believe he’s satisfied with just two touches, especially after being selected in the first round of this year’s draft.

Seems like Kenny Golladay isn’t the only frustrated new Giants wide receiver. First-round pick Kadarius Toney played 19 snaps and didn’t have a single touch or target. This is from Instagram story after the game: pic.twitter.com/qOvn7fb8dc — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 17, 2021

It’s still very early in Kadarius Toney’s career, so the G-Men have plenty of time to find ways to utilize the versatile wideout. For now, though, there’ll be plenty of questions surrounding his fit in offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s system.

The Giants will be back at MetLife Stadium next Sunday to host the Falcons. Maybe, just maybe, Toney will have a more prominent role in that game.

