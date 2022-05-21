Giants WR Kadarius Toney Reportedly Underwent Knee Surgery

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants carries the ball after a catch during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was spotted in a red jersey at OTAs this week. On Saturday, the NFL world found out why.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Toney had arthroscopic surgery on his knee this offseason.

Despite this procedure, Toney is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

The Giants selected Toney with the 20th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he had 39 receptions for 420 yards.

Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, there were some rumblings about Toney potentially being available for trade. General manager Joe Schoen quickly shut down those rumors.

Toney showed a lot of promise as a rookie, but he also dealt with a handful of injuries. Hopefully, he can shake off the injury bug in Year 2.

If Toney can make a full recovery from this knee procedure, he'll play a fairly large role in Brian Daboll's offense.