Joe Judge Reacts To Kadarius Toney’s Controversial Tweet

On Tuesday morning, former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a deadly car crash, killing a 23-year old woman and her dog. The next day, New York Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney sent an ill-advised tweet about the situation.

“We young…..everybody make mistakes,” Toney wrote in a tweet that remains live. “Y’all lookin at the situation like “this or that” kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say….he know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved.”

“Everybody makes mistakes,” is one thing, but it seems to undersell just how egregious Ruggs’ was. He was reportedly driving in excess of 150 miles per hour at more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

Giants coach Joe Judge says he’s spoken to Toney about his tweet. “It’s important how we articulate our words, and watch what we say at the same time,” he said, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Kadarius Toney has gotten crushed for his tweet, though he wasn’t the only player to display a level of empathy towards Ruggs this week. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s response on Wednesday, which did not excuse what Ruggs did, has drawn a fair amount of praise.

“I will always be here for him,” Carr said. “That won’t change. I’ll prove that over the course of time to him. Not to anybody else.

“He needs people to love him right now. He’s probably feeling a certain type of way about himself right now. He needs to be loved. If no one else will do it, I’ll do it.”

The Raiders released Henry Ruggs on Tuesday night, hours after news of the crash came out. He made his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

