Kadarius Toney literally started his NFL career on the wrong foot. On Friday afternoon, the New York Giants’ first-round pick was on the practice field going through individual drills with just one cleat on.

According to multiple reports, Toney was seen changing his cleats and socks multiple times during Friday’s practice session. ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan said that Toney looked “uncomfortable” on the first day of rookie minicamp.

It turns out the cleats that Toney received for Friday’s practice were the wrong size. Fortunately for the Giants, it doesn’t sound like Toney was frustrated by this bizarre experience.

“I think they did the wrong size. Just figuring it out right now,” Toney told reporters, via ESPN. “I ended up getting it eventually.”

Here’s a video of Toney working out with just one cleat:

Dan Duggan of The Athletic posted a quick recap on Twitter regarding Toney and the curious case of the missing cleat

“Had to stop tweeting midway thru practice so to summarize the cleat saga: Toney went blue cleats/no socks, red cleats/no socks, red cleats/white socks before settling on white cleats/white socks. Was in and out of practice before shutting it down late with an apparent calf cramp,” Duggan tweeted.

Giants head coach Joe Judge made it clear that he wants these equipment issues taken care of before Saturday’s practice.

“You know what, first day on the field I think there’s a little bit of equipment issue,” Judge said. “We have to get that straightened out and make sure our guys hit the field with equipment they are comfortable with. We’ll handle that, make sure it’s not an issue going forward.”

Hopefully, we’ll see Toney on the field with the right cleats this afternoon.