Kayvon Thibodeaux Donated For Jersey Number: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Kayvon Thibodeaux poses onstage after being selected fifth by the New York Giants during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux got to keep his No. 5, but not without a price.

Thibodeaux agreed to a deal with Giants kicker Graham Gano, who wore No. 5 the last two seasons. In exchange for the number of his choice, Thibodeaux would donate $50,000 to charity.

The lucky organization is Puppies Behind Bars, which "provides service dogs for wounded war veterans and first responders, in addition to explosive-detection canines for law enforcement."

"I feel like it was where the money that Kayvon was donating would be able to make the largest impact and help the most people throughout him giving that money," Gano said. "The whole idea behind the number five being special to myself and being special to Kayvon was being able to help five people get the five dogs and be able to make an impact in five people's lives for the better. That was the whole goal behind that. I'm really excited about it."

All around, it sounds like a pretty cool endeavor.

While the Giants did not announce Thibodeaux would wear No. 5 until Monday, Gano said the pair had known the swap was in effect for roughly a week.

"By the way, @kayvont and I knew the number change was going down for about a week before we said anything," Gano tweeted today. "Loved messing with all of y’all every step of the way."

Gano will now go back to wearing No. 9, which he rocked during his tenure with the Carolina Panthers.