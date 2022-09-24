Kayvon Thibodeaux Has 4-Word Message About Monday's Cowboys Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 28: Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 28, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed the first two games of the regular season due to a sprained MCL. That being said, it sounds like he'll suit up for Monday night's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

When asked about his status for Week 3, Thibodeaux told reporters: "Oh yeah, I'm playing."

Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick from this year's draft, was a star at Oregon. He finished his college career with 126 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Giants are hopeful that Thibodeaux will take their pass rush to the next level.

The Giants are 2-0 heading into this Monday's game against the Cowboys. While the team has been successful thus far, it must have been tough for Thibodeaux to watch from the sideline.

"Nobody wants to be on the sideline, but I think that’s the part of team sport where you really got to be humble,” Thibodeaux said, via Giants Wire. “And the fact that I can’t win a game; I can’t lose a game. All I can do is contribute to the outcome. So, for me, even when I’m not on the field, just trying to figure out how I can contribute to the guys I’m playing with.”

We'll see if Thibodeaux can make some noise during his NFL debut on Monday night.