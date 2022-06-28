Kayvon Thibodeaux Makes Clear Statement About His Health

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Kayvon Thibodeaux poses onstage after being selected fifth by the New York Giants during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

When he was healthy, Kavon Thibodeaux was one of the most dominant players in college football last year. Now just a few months out until his NFL debut, his health is once again in question.

Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, sat out the New York Giants' spring practices because of a hip injury. The good news is it doesn't appear to be a serious injury.

During a visit with NFL Network this week, the New York Giant revealed that he's "fully healthy" and will be ready to go for training camp.

"I'm fully healthy, I'm doing fine," Thibodeaux said, via NFL.com. "I'm back training and I'll be ready to go for training camp."

The former Oregon Duck even has the evidence to prove it.

He detailed his all-day schedule while talking with NFL Network - and let's just say it doesn't sound like a schedule for an injured player.

"This time of year is the NFL's so-called offseason, but Thibodeaux's schedule feels far from it," writes Brooke Cersosimo, via NFL.com. "He wakes up at 6 a.m. every weekday and has his first workout of the day from 6:30 to 8 a.m., a cardio-based session. He gets an hour-long lift in at 9 a.m., before taking a three-hour break to relax and eat. At noon, he hits the film room and learns his new playbook, has a physical therapy session at 2 p.m., attends to various business meetings afterward and finishes each day with yoga around 4:30 p.m."

It looks like the Giants hopefully have nothing to worry about regarding Thibodeaux's health ahead of the 2022 season.