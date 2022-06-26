Kayvon Thibodeaux "Mystery Injury" Revealed: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: Kayvon Thibodeaux poses onstage after being selected fifth by the New York Giants during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

New York Giants' first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux dealt with a "mystery injury" during the team's off-season program. We finally know what he's dealing with.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Thibodeaux's "mystery injury" is a tweaked hip. The good news is the injury is believed to be minor.

The Giants expect Thibodeaux to be ready for the start of training camp.

"Quick injury update: Kayvon Thibodeaux's mystery injury this spring was a "tweaked hip," per source," said Duggan. "It's considered minor, so I'd expect him to be ready for the start of training camp."

This was a pretty smart move by the Giants. There was no need to rush Thibodeaux into action if he's dealing with a minor hip injury.

The time off should allow Thibodeaux, the former Oregon star, to be good to go by the 2022 season.

"Smart. No need to rush guys with minor stuff going on," a fan said.

"zero reason to push through a "tweaked" lower body part in the spring. good on the new regime, and good on Kayvon to let them know," one fan commented.

"Probably was the plan, I remember Coach saying he’d rather have them healthy for training camp. Didn’t want to risk anything for glorified practices…if Shep is ready for camp, that’s a bonus," a fan tweeted.

The Giants are expecting big things out of the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.