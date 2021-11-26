Kenny Golladay Has Telling Comment About His Role With Giants

We’ve reached a point in the NFL’s 2021-22 season where struggling teams are filled with frustrated players. Include Giants wideout Kenny Golladay in that group.

Golladay was asked about his role in the Giants offense on Friday afternoon. Let’s just say he’s not happy.

The New York Giants wide receiver wasn’t willing to give much of an answer regarding whether or not he’s frustrated with his role in the Giants offense.

“I’m going to keep that comment to myself,” Golladay said.

This isn’t the first time Kenny Golladay has gone viral for something he said or did this season.

Early on this season, Golladay appeared to yell at Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the sideline. Golladay later revealed he was actually yelling at now fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

“I let emotions get the best of me…it was me talking to JG [Jason Garrett] a little bit,” Golladay said.

Kenny Golladay probably isn’t the only New York Giants player frustrated with how this season’s gone.

The Giants have disappeared in the NFC East by going 3-7 so far this season. They’re several games back of the Dallas Cowboys atop the division.

It’s hard to imagine Joe Judge lasts beyond this season. His firing of Garrett could prove to be a tell-tale sign that he was hoping to save his job by shuffling coordinators. We’ll see.

The Giants take on the Eagles this Sunday.