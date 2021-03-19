Negotiations Between Giants, Kenny Golladay Reportedly ‘Heating Up’

Kenny Golladay hasn’t signed with a new NFL team just yet, but he could be nearing a decision fairly soon.

This week has been fairly busy for Golladay, who has been negotiating with the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and New York Giants. It’s unclear if he’ll receive the lucrative contract that he desires, but it certainly sounds like one of the three teams on his list is making a strong push.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Giants’ negotiations with Golladay are heating up. This is promising news for a team that’s in desperate need of a top-tier wideout.

“I’m told the Giants’ talks with WR Kenny Golladay are ‘heating up,’ per source. Still has to be taken across finish line,” Anderson wrote on Twitter.

I'm told the #Giants talks with WR Kenny Golladay are "heating up," per source. Still has to be taken across finish line! — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2021

Golladay would immediately become the top pass catcher for the G-Men. Additionally, he’d take the pressure off the younger wideouts on the team like Darius Slayton.

Injuries derailed Golladay’s 2020 season, as he had just 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns. He proved just how dangerous he can be when he’s healthy, finishing the 2019 campaign with 1,190 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk is reporting that Golladay wants $18.5 million per year. That’s a hefty price to pay, especially when you consider how dry the market has been for wide receivers this offseason.

We’ll find out in the coming hours if the Giants can close out a deal for Golladay.