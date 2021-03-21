Kenny Golladay Shares His Thoughts On Playing With Daniel Jones

The New York Giants made a major splash in free agency on Saturday, signing wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal.

Golladay projects as a true No. 1 wide receiver on the outside, which the Giants badly needed. His signing should open up opportunities for fellow wideouts Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard.

Most importantly, Golladay is a playmaker with size and a major weapon for third-year quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones should be excited to play with the 27-year-old receiver, and judging by Golladay’s comments on Saturday, he’s looking forward to playing with the former No. 6 overall pick

“He’s still kind of fresh in the league, a little bit,” Golladay said of Jone. “I kinda wanna grow with him. I’m still growing as a player, and I feel like me and him can do some good things. We haven’t gotten on the practice field yet, but, me and him both are very excited.”

The Giants are 18-46 over the last four years and in desperate need of a winning season. Golladay could help them attain that goal.

Additionally, Golladay should allow New York to attain a fuller evaluation of Jones. Big Blue has to figure out if the Duke product is actually the franchise quarterback they envision him being.

After next season, Jones will be eligible to negotiate a contract extension, so the Giants need to be sure about him, one way or another, heading into 2022.

